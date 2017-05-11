Despite gains in medium-duty segments, a steep plunge in heavy-duty truck sales pulled U.S. big trucks down 3.3% to 32,019 deliveries in April. Heavy-duty trucks fell 13.6% on a daily rate basis, as most manufacturers reported losses, WardsAuto data shows. Volume totaled 13,836 units, down from 16,633 year-ago, and pushed year-to-date 2017 sales to 50,773 vehicles, 25.9% below like-2016’s 68,493. PACCAR’s Peterbilt was the only truck maker in this segment to post a gain, up a ...