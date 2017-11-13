With a booming 27.0% spike in October, hitting 36,494 deliveries, U.S. medium- and heavy-duty trucks were finally able to catch up to 2016 year-to-date sales, enough to put this year 0.4% ahead with 336,176 units compared to 2016’s 334,879. Class 8 came out 36.9% ahead in October with 17,928 deliveries. Daimler’s Freightliner (+50.7%) and Western Star (+20.1%) kept them on top with combined sales of 6,707. Mack Truck fell 3.2% but Volvo Truck’s 10.3% gain kept Volvo Group ...