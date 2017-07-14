U.S. Classes 4-8 truck sales finally saw year-over-year growth in 2017 with 37,660 units in June compared to 2016’s 35,723. Unfortunately Class 8 recorded yet another drop last month, down to 17,310 units, 5.7% below same-period 2016. Volume leader Freightliner dropped 6.1% to 6,313 units in June. Sister brand Western Star outdid last year, rising 23.6% in sales. The mixed results left parent company Daimler with a 4.2% hit. PACCAR’s Kenworth dipped 7.7%, but Peterbilt’s ...