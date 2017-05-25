A WardsAuto forecast calls for U.S. automakers to deliver 1.53 million light vehicles in May. A daily sales rate of 61,195 units over 25 days represents a 3.3% decline from like-2016 (24 days). The DSR is 12.3% above the prior month, slightly less than the 3-year average change between the two months of 14%. The report puts the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales at 16.79 million units in May, compared with year-ago’s 17.11 million and April’s 16.81 million ...

