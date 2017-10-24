A WardsAuto forecast calls for U.S. automakers to deliver 1.31 million light vehicles in October. A daily sales rate of 52,579 units over 25 days is nearly equivalent to like-2016’s 52,584 units for 26 days. The DSR is 9.9% below the prior month, a greater drop than the 8.8% 7-year average downturn between the two months because September 2017 sales were exceptionally high. The report puts the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for October at 17.55 million units, behind ...