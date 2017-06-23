A WardsAuto forecast calls for U.S. automakers to deliver 1.50 million light vehicles in June. A daily sales rate of 57,762 units over 26 days represents a 0.7% decline from like-2016 (also 26 days). The DSR is 4.3% below the prior month, a softer drop than the 5% 3-year average downturn between the two months. The report puts the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for the month at 16.82 million units, above year-ago’s 16.77 million and May’s 16.58 million mark. General ...