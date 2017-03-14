The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index shows U.S. light-vehicle sales averaged 25.3 mpg (9.3 L/100 km) in February, a 0.4% improvement over year-ago. Cars scored 30.2 mpg (7.8 L/100 km) on the index, up 1.6% from year-ago. This vehicle type accounted for 38.3% of the indexed fleet compared with 43.4% in like-2016. All car segments lost share from last year. Domestic cars averaged 29.9 mpg (7.9 L/100 km), up 1.1%. Imported models improved 3.1% from prior-year to 31.1 mpg (7.6 L/100 km). Light ...