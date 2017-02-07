The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index shows light vehicles sold in January averaged 25.4 mpg (9.2 L/100 km), 1.1% higher than same-month 2016. The national average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.458, up 3.9% from prior-month and 19.5% from year-ago. Compared with January 2016, the share of standard gasoline-powered vehicles was down from 95.9% to 94.2%. All alternative power types showed small gains, with plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles doubling share to a combined 1.2% of ...