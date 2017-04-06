The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index indicates the average fuel economy of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in March was 25.5 mpg (9.2 L/100 km), up 0.3% from same-month 2016. The national average gasoline price was $2.437, 0.9% higher than in February and 17.7% above year-ago. Standard gasoline-powered vehicles accounted for 96.5% of indexed sales, down from 97.2% in like-2016. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles saw small upticks in share. Cars sold in the month averaged 30.1 mpg ...