Despite large gains in Classes 5 and 7, U.S. medium- and heavy-duty truck sales fall in May, dropping 2.3% to 34,550 units. Year-to-date sales continued to slip, declining 10.3% to 155,418 from like-2016’s 173,212, primarily due to large monthly losses in Class 8 sales. Sales in Class 8 fell 9.9% to 16,248 units. Volvo and Mack were the primary culprits, with freefalls of 26.9% and 18.0%, respectively. Volume-leader Freightliner tallied 6,900 sales, compared with prior-year’s ...