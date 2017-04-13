U.S. sales of big trucks fell to 35,155 units in March, a 12.9% drop from 2016’s 40,383. This largely was due to the plummet in Class 8 sales, down 26.2% on 14,793 units. March marked the 12th consecutive month of year-over-year losses for heavy-duty sales, according to WardsAuto data. Volvo increased 11.7% on 1,640 deliveries, the only one in the segment with gains for the month. International performed the worst in the segment, plunging 39.7% to 1,420 units compared to ...