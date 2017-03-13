U.S. sales of medium- and heavy-duty trucks fell 15.6% in February, compared with like-2016, marking the industry’s 11th consecutive month of year-over-year losses, according to WardsAuto data. The decline in Class 8 sales was the largest in the sector, as all brands suffered double-digit losses in February, plunging 29.4% to 11,200 units compared to prior-year’s 15,875. Only two months in, Class 8 sales were behind 30.4%, down to 22,144 from year-ago’s ...