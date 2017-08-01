U.S. light-vehicle sales continued a year-long downturn in July, and even failed to meet expectations. Most trends that have been true throughout the year continued, including a double-digit drop in car deliveries, which partially were offset by increases in CUVs and luxury trucks. Based on daily selling rates, sales declined from the same year-ago month for the seventh consecutive period. Raw volume in July totaled 1.41 million units for a daily selling rate over the month’s 25 ...