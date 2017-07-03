U.S. light-vehicle sales weakened more than expected in June, putting a strong downward bias to WardsAuto’s 17.1 million-unit forecast for this year. Even though sales were expected to slide again, June’s disappointing results put even more pressure on manufacturers to find ways to relieve the heavy inventory overhead they’ve been carrying throughout this year. That’s especially true because underlying demand is expected to continue declining the rest of this year ...
