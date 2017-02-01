Good economic news, hefty inventory and rising incentives combined to kick off 2017 U.S. light-vehicle sales on a solid note, as the industry continued a strong 17 million-plus annual rate in January. It was a solid start despite January’s 17.5 million-unit SAAR and raw volume of 1.14 million units both finishing below year-ago’s 17.8 million and 1.16 million, respectively. Even though both totals finished below year-ago levels, results would have been relatively flat except ...