The French supplier looks to build partnerships with reserchers worldwide through Valeo.ai.

Increasing challenges in artificial intelligence and deep learning could slow innovation in automated vehicles; however, Valeo.ai looks to make sure this doesn’t happen.

By launching Valeo.ai, French auto supplier Valeo aims to host an open community network dedicated to the development of state-of-the-art automotive applications in artificial intelligence and deep learning.

“In light of today’s autonomous and connected-vehicle challenges, Valeo, as a technological leader, is at the leading edge of scientific thought on artificial intelligence and deep learning,” says Jacques Aschenbroich, chairman and CEO of Valeo.

Similar to Valeo, Valeo.ai plans to follow its worldwide open-innovation mindset. The global research center plans to be connected to the academic community and to the startup ecosystem, with a close links to the worldwide application centers of Valeo to co-develop innovative solutions for the automotive industry.

“With Valeo.ai, our goal is to create a first-class research center that partners with the world’s best laboratories in the field and actively contributes to the development of applications for the care of the future,” Aschenbroich says.

Valeo.ai will be based in Paris, with the goal of building strong links and partnerships with top French and other international scientific research centers.

Additionally, Valeo.ai will host 100 specialists by the end of 2018 and become a global competence center for algorithm, infrastructure, learning process, validation and simulation in artificial intelligence for automotive applications.

Valeo says with the help of Valeo.ai, its influence in autonomous driving will expand to make it a leader and contributor to the ongoing transformation of transport and mobility models.

Other global Tier 1 suppliers, such as Morgan and Bosh, also recently have accelerated research into artificial intelligence and deep learning to gain a leadership position in future mobility.