London Motor Show organizers are celebrating as General Motors subsidiary Vauxhall signs on for the 2017 event.

Show Chairman Alec Mumford says the venerable British car brand will display its latest models at the May 4-7 event in London’s Battersea Park.

Other brands signed up for the second edition of the Battersea Park show include Tesla, Aston Martin, Fiat, Hyundai, Nissan, Porsche and Zenos.

The May exhibition has its roots in the London Motorfair, an alternative show to the British International Motor Show held biannually from 1977-1999 at Earls Court. It changed its name to the London Motor Show in 1993 but ended its run three years later.

But with the U.K. auto industry booming, the event was revived last year.

Mumford says there will be more than 150 new cars on display from a range of manufacturers.

Vauxhall alone has five new cars planned for launch in 2017, including the high-tech Insignia Grand Sport and Crossland X. Mumford says the cars Vauxhall will display will be confirmed in the weeks leading up to the event.