With a whopping 37.6% of the industry’s digital share of voice, Volkswagen jumps over Mazda to top the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

VW’s ad takes a somewhat risqué approach to showing how its vehicles serve the needs of an ever-growing family every step of the way, culminating with the purchase of a new Atlas midsize CUV.

Although the brand shelled out the most money for airings during NBA games (per iSpot estimates), it was the commercial’s appearance during “Grey’s Anatomy” that engaged audiences the most.

Mazda’s CX-5 commercial sinks to No.2 on the chart, while Kia’s amusing anthem for the environment featuring Melissa McCarthy and her trusty Kia Niro takes third place, down from second. The Kia spot has been going strong since its Super Bowl debut, racking up over 2,700 national airings.

Subaru moves up from fifth to fourth place with another family-themed commercial that shows how fast kids grow up – in the blink of an eye, a boy loading things into his parents’ car is now a young man ready to embark on his own journey. And because, as the ad points out, the Impreza is the longest-lasting vehicle in its class, the man can take a piece of his childhood with him.

And finally, Volkswagen makes a second appearance in the ranking at No. 5 with a father-son duo making a decision to get $1,000 cash back during the Three and Easy Event.

iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

1. Volkswagen: Luv Bug 37.56% Digital Share of Voice, 200K Earned Online Views

2. Mazda: The Proposal: Driving Matters 10.51% Digital Share of Voice, 162K Earned Online Views

3. Kia: Hero’s Journey 3.28% Digital Share of Voice, 32K Earned Online Views

4. Subaru: Moving Out 1.86% Digital Share of Voice, 11K Earned Online Views