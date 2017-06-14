Volkswagen releases a first official detail picture of its new Polo urban supermini ahead of unveiling on June 16.

In line with the growing girth of most small cars these days, the sixth-generation Polo is promised to be larger, more spacious and more comfortable as it hopes to build on the compact model’s success that has seen 14 million units sold globally since its 1975 launch.

Industry pundits expect the car to be based on VW’s MQB AO platform and employ revised 1.0L gasoline engines.

“This Volkswagen can immediately be made out as the original of its class but also as a completely new generation,” says Klaus Bischoff, VW head of design. “A Polo with an expressive design which makes the compact sportier, cleaner and unique within the brand range. This is a car that fits in perfectly with our times – both visually and technologically.”