After slipping to No.2 last week, Volkswagen’s spot celebrating parental private time again tops the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

With 580 national ad airings and just over 35% of the industry’s digital engagement, audiences continue to enjoy this funny commercial that chronicles a couple’s amorous encounters to show how VW can serve families of all sizes.

Right behind VW is Mazda’s “Beauty” commercial with 30.96% of digital share of voice. This spot features shots of company modeler Yuta Takanashi working with a clay body mock-up of the CX-5. In addition to having Takanashi give his take on creating appealing forms, the second half of the spot is narrated by veteran Mazda voiceover Aaron “Breaking Bad” Paul.

Those who feel a need for speed will enjoy Dodge’s third-place spot, which shows how the company is revving up to release the ’18 Dodge Challenger SRT this week.

Honda’s Super Bowl ad sees a resurgence at No.4, with a playful look at younger versions of popular celebrities including Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Magic Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel, who give advice about chasing your dreams. Lexus closes out the chart with an energetic spot that proclaims how the automaker doesn’t just observe, sit idly by or watch from the stands but is here to leave a mark.

iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

