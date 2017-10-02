Global automakers sold 7.36 million vehicles in August, rising 4.1% above year-ago. In Europe, while most people take vacation and vehicle sales reach the lowest level each year, sales grew 5.6% year-over-year to 1.27 million. Still, the August total was 20.6% lower than July’s 1.60 million. Several large markets witnessed significant growth. France sales jumped 10.4% to 134,000 units, Germany was up 2.9% to 284,000, and Italy grew 9.1% to 94,000. Sales in Spain soared 14.2% to ...