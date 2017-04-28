2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors: Automaker Presentations

WardsAuto editors discuss new Impreza with Subaru's Matt Wherry and Charles Ballard.
Subaru's Matt Wherry and editor Christie Schweinsberg experiment with Impreza infotainment system.
Wherry in Impreza passenger seat discusses design philosophy.
Editor Drew Winter and Subaru's Charles Ballard find amusement on Impreza display screen.
Ballard and editor Dave Zoia test Bluetooth phone connection.
Ballard demonstrates bird-watching app integrated within Impreza display screen.
WardsAuto editors discuss Chevy Bolt with lead interior designer Ven Lai.
Ven Lai, lead interior designer for Chevy Bolt.
Editor Christie Schweinsberg speaks with Ven Lai about Chevy Bolt interior design.
Lai discusses material strategy in Bolt.
Schweinsberg and Lai discuss Bolt headliner attributes.
Anne Carpenter, Afa Romeo's U.S. brand manager, presents interior of Alfa Giulia.
Carpenter discusses Giulia interior with editor James Amend.
Carpenter demonstrates features of overhead console.
Mike Celentino, chief program engineer for Lincoln Continental, talks about interior of new luxury flagship.
Celentino and editor Drew Winter discuss challenges associated with Continental interior.
Celentino notes Alcantara microsuede neatly wrapped on headliner and pillar trim of Continental.
Winter and Celentino test Revel audio system.
Buick's Christopher Hilts and Mike Ofiara present three Buick interiors to WardsAuto editors: Encore, Envision and LaCrosse.
Christopher Hilts, director of interior design at Buick.
Mike Stapleton, design director for GMC interiors.
Editors James Amend and Drew Winter share a laugh with GMC's Stapleton.
Jon Simons, product marketing manager for Bentley, points out Bentayga door trim.
Simons speaks with editor Steve Finlay about Bentayga interior.
Simons proud of Bentayga interior.
Simons detaches portable tablet from second-row cradle.
WardsAuto editors met recently with designers and engineers from several automakers to discuss their interiors being reviewed as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition.
