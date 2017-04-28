2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors: Automaker Presentations

Buick's Christopher Hilts and Mike Ofiara present three Buick interiors to WardsAuto editors: Encore, Envision and LaCrosse.

Mike Celentino, chief program engineer for Lincoln Continental, talks about interior of new luxury flagship.

WardsAuto editors met recently with designers and engineers from several automakers to discuss their interiors being reviewed as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition.