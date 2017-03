Building one Bentley Bentayga takes 130 hours of assembly time. Seven-seat version bound for U.S. market soon.

Center stack is ergonomically arranged and loaded with features, taking Bentley brand to new level of electronic integration.

Bentley's Jon Simons discusses door-trim design with WardsAuto editors (from left) Dave Zoia and Steve Finlay. Last Bentley nominated for 10 Best Interiors was Flying Spur sedan in 2014.

Loads of apps ensure backseat passengers will never be bored.

Hand-stitching of Bentayga steering wheel takes one craftsman six hours at Bentley assembly plant in Crewe, U.K.

WardsAuto editors are evaluating some 50 vehicles as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition. Today's gallery focuses on the Bentley Bentayga, the first SUV from the British premium brand, carrying a $278,730 sticker price. (Photos by Tom Murphy)