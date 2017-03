Maserati is Italian, but tan leather with white stitching makes one hungry for Bavarian pretzels.

Silk "Zegna edition" fabric used on doors and seatbacks as design element.

Early speculation had Levante sharing underpinnings with Jeep Grand Cherokee. But Maserati opted to use rear-wheel-drive architecture developed for Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans.

WardsAuto editors are evaluating about 30 vehicles as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition. Today's gallery focuses on the '17 Maserati Levante, a midsize luxury SUV with a sticker price of $90,000. (Photos by Tom Murphy.)