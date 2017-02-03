Harman’s Bedazzling User Experiences

Portable speaker fits into own niche in Fiat’s cargo area. It has handle and can be removed from vehicle and connected with home entertainment systems.

Oasis concept uses eye-gaze tracking and driver’s cognitive load readiness through pupil monitoring to ensure driver is able to safely take control of steering wheel. Brief countdown for handoff displayed on windshield.

Harman International Industries is putting more infotainment options on the menu. If you still think of car stereos when you hear the name Harman, you haven’t been paying attention. The company has transformed itself into a major supplier of connected infotainment technologies and software for automotive and consumer electronics. It recently presented a dazzling array of exhibits at its new North American headquarters in Detroit. (See related story: What to Do Behind Wheel of Self-Driving Car? Harman Has Answers)