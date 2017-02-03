 
WardsAuto
Harman’s Bedazzling User Experiences

Feb 3, 2017
    Forest in Yosemite national park another natural setting that can be experienced with 360-degree sound while car is driving itself.

    Other user experiences offered by Harman concept literally out of this world.

    Rinspeed Oasis concept features full-windshield HUD technology and high-resolution 3D maps, offering future look at user interface and how drivers and passengers can interact with their cars.

    Oasis concept uses eye-gaze tracking and driver’s cognitive load readiness through pupil monitoring to ensure driver is able to safely take control of steering wheel. Brief countdown for handoff displayed on windshield.

    Voyager Next audio platform fits snugly into Fiat 500 prototype IP. Array of next-generation micro speakers situated at top of center stack under lighting panel. 

    Even though each micro speaker isn’t much bigger than a postage stamp (center left), together they deliver big, high-quality sound.  Dual-core micro sub-woofers (center right) much smaller than traditional subwoofers.

    Full-range portable audio system smaller than liter-bottle of soda. 

    Portable speaker fits into own niche in Fiat’s cargo area. It has handle and can be removed from vehicle and connected with home entertainment systems.

Harman International Industries is putting more infotainment options on the menu. If you still think of car stereos when you hear the name Harman, you haven’t been paying attention. The company has transformed itself into a major supplier of connected infotainment technologies and software for automotive and consumer electronics. It recently presented a dazzling array of exhibits at its new North American headquarters in Detroit. (See related story: What to Do Behind Wheel of Self-Driving Car? Harman Has Answers)

