International Automotive Components officially opens its state-of-the-art plant for tailored interiors in Opole, Poland.

The new location will serve as the supplier’s center of excellence for highly crafted cut-and-sewn and hand-wrapped components, starting with premium instrument panels. The new operation will create about 550 skilled jobs in the region.

IAC says in a news release it has invested more than $20 million into the new location, which will cover an area of 290,625 sq.-ft. (27,000 sq.-m) at its completion. The facility went from groundbreaking to the start of serial production in just seven months and it is positioned to accommodate further growth.

Opole is an ideal location for us, as Eastern Europe continues to be a strong growth region for the auto sector, says Jonas Nilsson, IAC president-European Region. “At this new location, we can focus on our first-class manufacturing skills and serve our premium customers across Europe.

Adds Marcus Nyman, IAC senior vice president-global strategic development: “Tailored, highly crafted interiors are, and will continue to be, core to our product portfolio. Our research shows that the demand for wrapped interior components using leather, artificial leather and premium textiles will grow substantially to support the consumer’s desire for a personalized driving experience.”

As the industry moves toward fully autonomous vehicles, interiors’ individual flexibility is expected to drive demand for handcrafted solutions and integrated electronic functions in components,” he says.

jirwin@wardsauto.com