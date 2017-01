Front-drive architectures tend to result in short overhangs. But Infiniti makes the QX50 look more substantial by extending the hood line past the A-pillar along the length of the vehicle.

The QX50, which uses a Mercedes platform but gets Infiniti's new variable-compression engine, takes the brand's Powerful Elegance design language to the next level with an interior that puts a bit more emphasis on the passenger (see related story: Eye-Catching Infiniti QX50 Suggests Nissan-Daimler Collaboration A-OK ).