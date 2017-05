Bright illumination in the lower bar allows cameras above to capture digital images of the leather as it passes through the machine.

Leather is growing in popularity for automotive interiors and French supplier Lectra is at the forefront of an industry making the transition from traditional die-cutting methods of production to 21st -century digital laser-cutting. The company's Versalis machine now cuts 10% of the leather used in automotive interiors and the percentage is rising (see related story: Hidebound No More).