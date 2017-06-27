Adient wants to keep ride sharing clean.

The Detroit-based seating supplier introduces removable, washable seat covers for vehicles used by multiple drivers and passengers. As more people use rental cars, and participate in car-sharing and carpooling, the seat covers will increase vehicles’ cleanliness, Adient says in a news release.

“With more people joining ride sharing organizations for the reliability, convenience and cost, keeping vehicles clean enhances the experience,” Nick Petouhoff, executive director-engineering for Adient, says. “We have designed the removable seat covers to do just that.”

The seat covers feature an integrated zipper and are washable in 86˚ F (30˚C) water. Removing the cover will not damage the foam inside, thanks to a protective lining that eliminates the need for the foam to be restored or replaced, Adient says.

For additional protection, the company’s FreshPer4mance coating, which makes textiles liquid-repellent, stain-resistant, antistatic and antimicrobial, can be added to the textile seat cover. Dirt and grime can be removed with one wipe, without leaving marks on the fabric.

Adient says its in-house digital ink-jet printing capabilities also allow a level of customization by adding a variety of designs and colors to the seat cover.

Adient employs 75,000 people producing seating for all major OEMs at 230 manufacturing/assembly plants in 33 countries.