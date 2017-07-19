Structure and deployment of new side airbag

KIYOSU, Japan – Toyoda Gosei is joining forces with Toyota to develop a new, advanced side airbag.

The new airbag comes comes equipped with a 3-bag structure for instantaneous deployment and efficient impact absorption in high-speed crashes.

The upper rear bag and lower bag of the structure deploys first, after which the upper front bag inflates at low pressure to gently protect the chest.

The airbag fits a variety of vehicles, regardless of size. The airbag is in use on the all-new ’18 Toyota Camry and is scheduled for use on approximately 2.5 million vehicles annually.

Toyota holds a 43% stake in automotive supplier, Toyoda Gosei.

