AUGUST 2017 US LV SALES FORECAST v REPORTED UNITS WardsAuto Forecast LV Sales 1.51 million August Actual LV Sales 1.50 million WardsAuto Forecast LV SAAR 16.5 million August Actual LV SAAR 16.4 million WardsAuto tracks light-vehicle (LV) deliveries throughout sales reporting day. Monthly year-over-year change represents the ...