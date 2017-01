2017 NAIAS World Debuts

Semiautonomous suite of technologies featured in Infiniti QX50 Concept. (See Infiniti QX50 Concept With ProPilot to Debut in Detroit .)

BMW 5-Series coming with 4-cyl. and 6-cyl. power and in plug-in hybrid form.

'18 GMC Terrain Denali is smaller than 3-row Acadia in portfolio.

'18 Chevy Traverse occupies key space in lineup as 3-row CUV.

Show visitors eager to check out Honda Odyssey.

Fifth-generation Honda Odyssey sure to spark competition in minivan segment.

Diesel V-6 will be available in refreshed '18 Ford F-150.

Audi SQ5 concept reflects brand's interest in sporty utility.

Audi Q8 concept hints at production vehicle of same name, due next year.

Nissan unveils '17 Rogue Sport and says it also is considering smaller CUV.

Automakers used the North American International Auto Show in Detroit for world premieres of more than a dozen vehicles, some of them concepts.