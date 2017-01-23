 
WardsAuto
Home > 2017 Special Report > North American International Auto Show > Adient's New Seating Concepts

Adient's New Seating Concepts

Jan 23, 2017
WardsAuto
Comments 0

Adient was created last year when industrial conglomerate Johnson Controls spun off its seat business. The new company claims to be the world’s largest seating supplier with 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing and assembly plants. It has been very busy coming up with ideas to showcase in the new year. (See related story: Seating Supplier Adient Rolls Out Flurry of New Concepts).

REGISTER NOW

To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:

  • Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
  • Participate in forums
  • Comment on articles
  • Sign up for e-newsletters
  • And much more!
     

Free Registration
Already registered? here.

Please or Register to post comments.

Insights
Jan 20, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

North America Light-Vehicle Production Posts Record Total   1

For the second year in a row, North America light-vehicle production reached a new high....More

Jan 10, 2017
Industry Voices

Auto Sales Increase, So Do Regulatory Fines

Less than 25% of dealers employ a compliance officer and 65% of dealers have not had a comprehensive audit in the last 12 months....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×