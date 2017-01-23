Adient's New Seating Concepts

Adient's New Seating ConceptsJan 23, 2017
Adient was created last year when industrial conglomerate Johnson Controls spun off its seat business. The new company claims to be the world’s largest seating supplier with 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing and assembly plants. It has been very busy coming up with ideas to showcase in the new year. (See related story: Seating Supplier Adient Rolls Out Flurry of New Concepts).
REGISTER NOW
To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:
- Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
- Participate in forums
- Comment on articles
- Sign up for e-newsletters
- And much more!