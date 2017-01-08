Kia Stinger on sale late this year in U.S.

Kia is pushing into the sport-luxury segment with the reveal of its new Stinger rear-wheel-drive sedan tonight ahead of the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Stinger sprang forth from the GT concept coupe shown at the 2011 Frankfurt motor show, and Kia says the production car will offer multiple engines and athletic handling when it goes on sale in the U.S. late this year.

“From its sleek front clip through its svelte flanks, and up to its powerful haunches, the Stinger exudes a muscular confidence,” Kia says of the Stinger, which was designed at the GT concept’s birthplace, Kia’s Frankfurt studio.

The car wears Kia’s tiger nose grille, as well as a long hood, steeply raked windshield, recessed door contours and quad, ovular exhaust pipes.

Wheel-arch gills and front air curtains aid aerodynamics.

The Stinger’s interior has “ultra-soft” Nappa leather-covered seats, a “strong horizontal” dashboard suitable for the driver to work, Kia says, and a 2-level center console containing a touchscreen and climate controls.

Another display in the gauge cluster provides trip computer information, as well as cornering G-forces and lap times.

Metal-ringed large gauges with red needles and “aeronautically inspired spoked circular vents” are other design elements found inside the Stinger.

While the sedan’s styling was helmed by Hyundai/Kia global design chief Peter Schreyer, another high-profile semi-recent hire, Albert Biermann, formerly of BMW, oversaw chassis development.

The Stinger shares a platform with the forthcoming Genesis G70 midsize sedan. Kia says the Stinger has a longer wheelbase than the Audi A4, Lexus IS and GS, BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes CLS.

The Stringer’s chassis is made up of 55% advanced-high-strength steel, making for a rigid ride, but also lessened noise, vibration and harshness. The new sedan has MacPherson front and multilink rear suspensions, “tuned to provide optimal feedback to the driver.”

Kia’s first electronically adjustable suspension is available on the Stinger, allowing drivers to soften front shocks and firm those in the rear for greater cornering agility, or do the reverse for better high-speed stability.