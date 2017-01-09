DETROIT – Lexus unveils the next-generation of its LS flagship sedan this morning at the 2017 North American International Auto Show here, with pronouncements about what the car can do for the premium industry.

“Not only will the LS symbolize the Lexus brand, it will become the definitive new-generation luxury car embodying Japanese tradition and culture,” Toshio Asahi, LS chief engineer, says in a statement. “As such, this global pinnacle must go far beyond what the world expects from a luxury car.”

Due in late 2017, the fifth-generation LS will use a 10-speed automatic transmission, as does the forthcoming Lexus LC 500 coupe. The high number of gears is becoming a trend, and Lexus follows in the footsteps of General Motors and Ford which are launching a jointly developed 10-speed in the Chevy Camaro and Ford F-150.

The transmission will be paired to a 415-hp twin-turbo V-6 in lieu of the ’17 model’s naturally aspirated 386-hp V-8. The Toyota luxury marque promises the 3.5L mill will offer “V-8 power without sacrificing fuel economy – all while minimizing noise and vibration.”

The engine is rated at 442 lb.-ft. (599 Nm) of torque and Lexus touts the long stroke and optimized stroke-to-bore ratio as contributing to a 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 4.5 seconds in rear-wheel-drive models.

The Lexus V-6 splits the difference between BMW’s 7-Series engines, a twin-turbo 3.0L inline 6-cyl., making 320 hp and 332 lb.-ft. (450 Nm) of torque and a 4.4L twin-turbo V-8, making 445 hp and 479 lb.-ft. (649 Nm) of torque.

The Mercedes-Benz S550 also has a V-8 with twin turbochargers, displacing 4.7L and making 449 hp.

Both BMW and Mercedes also offer V-12 turbos. There is no mention from Lexus on whether it will match those in the near future.

The LS rides on a longer-wheelbase version of Toyota’s new global luxury platform, GA-L, which also underpins the LC coupe. Lexus says the platform balances performance and agility with comfort, thanks to a wide-and-low stance enhancing its center of gravity.

While the new LS has a 1.3-in. (33-mm) longer wheelbase than the outgoing model, the car’s platform and body lost 200 lbs. (91 kg) from ’17 to ’18 due to ultra-high-strength steel and aluminum, the latter material said to be used extensively throughout the suspension. The weight savings as well as the new engine and cabin, both placed more central and lower in the chassis, improve driving performance, Lexus says.

The car’s multilink suspension advances with double ball joints on upper and lower control arms to control small inputs, as well as raise wheel control and improve initial steering effort.