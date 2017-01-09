DETROIT – Nissan shows what its future sedans may look like with the debut of the Vmotion 2.0 concept today at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

The concept’s name is in reference to the automaker’s existing V-motion grille, which Nissan says has been updated “by forming a 3-dimensional shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle.

“The V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, allowing for extremely sharp yet expressive surface language,” the automaker says.

A roof that appears to float, and with a carbon-fiber finisher with silver threads, are key design elements.

The car’s ProPilot autonomous technology is shown to be functioning via a glowing rear diffuser and glowing light around the Nissan emblem.

Vmotion 2.0 is painted warm silver with copper undertones, as copper “is an emerging color trend in many industries,” says Nissan Chief Creative Officer Shiro Nakamura.

Doors swing outward, and there is no B-pillar, making for easy cabin entry. Inside, a single, long horizontal display integrates ProPilot’s interface, Nissan says.

In autonomous mode, driver and passenger can use a center-console-located touchpad to control infotainment features, while both also can see through the steering wheel to view display information.

Materials include leather on seats, with threadless quilting on inserts to replicate “an exquisite handbag,” as well as zebra wood on floors and inner doors.

Bose’s UltraNearfield speakers raise situational awareness by controlling the direction and distance of sound around the driver.

Nissan gives no information on when, or if, any of the concept’s design features will arrive. However, the car roughly is the same length as the Altima midsize sedan, which is due to be redesigned in 2018.

