DETROIT – Honda pulls the wraps off the fifth-generation Odyssey minivan today at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, revealing a similar appearance to the outgoing model, but a vehicle with much more technology.

The overall look of the Odyssey hews closely to its predecessor, but Honda tweaks the front end, with the minivan adopting the brand’s signature flying wing grille.

The lightning bolt detail at the base of the C-pillar remains, but has been smoothed out for the ’18 model, while hiding the tracks for sliding doors below the rear-quarter windows.

The interior undergoes a bigger change, thanks partly to the addition of a 7-in. (18-cm) full-color display between gauges and more soft-touch surfaces, including those covered in stain-resistant leather. Available in upper grades of the ’18 Odyssey, the leather is on first- and second-row seats as well as door trim.

Technology is the major upgrade seen on the Odyssey, with the minivan now offering a microphone system for the driver to address second- and third-row passengers, similar to a microphone on the rival Toyota Sienna minivan.

However, the Odyssey takes it a step further with an in-vehicle camera wherein the driver and front passenger can watch the back rows on the van’s 8-in. (20-cm) center display audio touchscreen.

That screen also is new, with promised more intuitive menus as well as customizable app tiles. Like most new Hondas, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available on the ’18 Odyssey. Also, as with the new CR-V, a volume knob will be featured, not a slider as seen on the Civic and Ridgeline.

To keep the Honda-developed display screen’s operating system running smoothly, users will be able to download updates to it and the Odyssey’s rear-entertainment system (RES), using the van’s new 4G LTE connectivity, or via WiFi or USB.

Similar to an app for the RES on the new Chrysler Pacifica, Odyssey backseat passengers can track a road trip’s progress through an app called “How Much Farther?” Also viewable or listenable on the 10.2-in. (26-cm) RES screen is PBS Kids, iHeart Radio and Spotify, via 4G LTE, public WiFi or cellphone data plan.

A cabin control downloadable smartphone app enables remote control of the RES, as well as rear cabin heat and air conditioning. The app also can send destinations to the van’s navigation system.

A feature of cabin control, social playlist, permits eight people to upload music to the in-car audio system via smartphone.

Not as high-tech but also new are magic slide seats, which allow child seats to remain installed in the second row while the third row is accessed. The center second-row seat can be removed and the outboard seats moved together to allow for this. The driver’s side seat also slides to the side or forward for easier access to a child in the second row.