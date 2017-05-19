Some 24% of U.K. consumers are influenced in their choice of new car as a result of seeing an advertisement online, on TV or in print, a new survey finds.

An annual survey by The Motor Ombudsman, the U.K.’s government-backed, self-regulatory body for the motor industry, shows that among men, 24.7% said they were influenced by an ad, while among women it was 20.3%.

By age: 25.7% of those aged 17-25 were influenced by an ad, while the figure was 21.4% for those 26-39; 22.3% for those 40-55; 23.8% for those 56-65; and 24.5% for those over 65.

The Motor Ombudsman, an impartial automotive-dispute resolution body, looked at the buying experience and satisfaction of motorists who visit a franchise dealer belonging to any of the 38 vehicle manufacturers that are accredited to the New Car Code of Practice. The code covers more than 99% of all new-car purchases in the U.K.

Researchers say their poll of 2,384 people showed those approaching their 30s and motorists aged 40-55 were less likely to act on impulse after seeing an ad.

Overall, the research found 93% of the cars survey participants bought matched the content of the advertisement.

Respondents scored an average of 4.8 out of a maximum 5.0 for their satisfaction with their vehicle. Customers also gave manufacturers an average 4.7 where further assistance was needed.

When asked specifically about their purchase, the condition of the vehicle in which they received it ranked highest in the study at 4.8. The assistance and knowledge of sales staff considered impressive by motorists was rated 4.7 overall.

The explanation of warranty terms and conditions achieved the lowest score of 4.5.

Chief Ombudsman Bill Fennell, managing director-The Motor Ombudsman, says consumers in the digital era never are too far away from a brand encouraging them to buy a product.

Although the lure of advertising can prove a powerful influencer when choosing a car, he says, it is important for motorists to ensure the retailer is accredited to a recognized code of practice.

The Motor Ombudsman self-regulates the U.K.’s motor industry through its comprehensive Chartered Trading Standards Institute-approved codes of practice. Automakers, warranty-product providers, franchised dealers and independent garages are accredited to one or more of the codes.