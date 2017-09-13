2017 Frankfurt Show Floor

Intricately stitched door panel in Wey P8 CUV. Wey is luxury brand of China's Great Wall.
Wey stand attracts lot of interest on media days.
Gull wing doors seen on Wey concept.
Wey display showcases quaint mix of parts.
Dacia Duster entry-level CUV offers 1.5L diesel, 1.2L gas engines.
Hy-Power C-HR envisions higher-powered C-HR hybrid, which currently makes 121 hp.
SpaceTourer Rip Curl concept van has pop-up tent for camping enthusiasts.
Pegged as Nissan Juke rival, Citroen small CUV offers two 1.2L gas engines, one turbocharged, and two 1.6L diesels.
Fastback hatch new addition to Hyundai's popular i30 compact lineup.
i30N Hyundai's 271-hp answer to Volkswagen GTI, Honda Civic Type-R.
VW's nod to Microbus of yesteryear attracted constant crowd. I.D. Buzz electric concept hints at 2022 production model.
BMW electric sedan concept foreshadows production model due in 2021.
BMW claims car has 0-60 mph time of less than 4 seconds.
X7 to be BMW's largest CUV to date. Concept has polarizing big kidney grilles.
Inside, X7 concept has large rear touchscreens, white leather seating.
Z4 concept, first shown at Pebble Beach, makes way to Frankfurt.
Production Z4 a joint development with Toyota, which will have new Supra on same platform.
Borgward, Chinese-owned German brand, has Isabella electric concept car on display.
Interior has seating for four, plus triangle-shaped center screen to access infotainment options.
New A8, due in late 2018, has level 3 autonomous capability standard.
Aicon concept autonomous electric coupe pegged to have 400 miles of range on full battery.
Toyota showcases refreshed Land Cruiser SUV in Frankfurt. Updates include a new instrument panel and infotainment features.
Mercedes-Benz massive display includes AMG Project One 1,000-hp hypercar concept and EQA concept all-electric hatchback.
Notable vehicles on the floor at this year's Frankfurt auto show.
