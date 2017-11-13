Acura TLX ($45,750)

Nice startup routine and all the elements are here, but graphics appear dated and touchscreen is crowded and hard to manage. Good voice controls.

Audi Q5 ($52,700)

Like its bigger brother Q7 that claimed an inaugural 10 Best UX award, the Q5 offers superior features, but both now lag the all-new S5.

Audi S5 Sportback ($68,350)

This UX is the benchmark for autonomous functionality, graphics, user friendliness and infotainment. The Virtual Cockpit is a virtual masterpiece. UX really helps sell this car.

BMW 5-Series ($82,360)

From wireless Apple CarPlay to automated perpendicular parking, the 5-Series does everything we loved about the 2016 winner 7-Series – and more – but for less money.

Buick Enclave Avenir ($59,435)

Minimalist in lack of complexity, with lightning quick phone pairing, superior navigation with real-time traffic updates and easy operation. Six USBs, a pair for each row.

Cadillac CTS V-Series ($103,260)

Disappointment. Crazy money for a car that lacks driver-assistance technology available in Hyundai Elantras. Touchscreen accuracy problematic. Super Cruise, where are you?

Chevrolet Bolt EV ($43,905)

Sci-fi startup sequence and top-shelf displays provide key information to limit range anxiety, but lack of on-board navigation and ADAS features on our tester knocked it out of contention.