What is in this article?:
- 2017 Wards 10 Best UX Quick Hits
- From Chrysler to Land Rover
- From Lexus to Volkswagen
A summation of all 23 vehicles evaluated as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best User Experiences competition. Many of these comments are taken directly from score sheets submitted by WardsAuto editors. Prices listed are sticker, as tested. Winners in red.
Information menu button on Acura TLX center stack.
Acura TLX ($45,750)
Nice startup routine and all the elements are here, but graphics appear dated and touchscreen is crowded and hard to manage. Good voice controls.
Audi Q5 ($52,700)
Like its bigger brother Q7 that claimed an inaugural 10 Best UX award, the Q5 offers superior features, but both now lag the all-new S5.
Audi S5 Sportback ($68,350)
This UX is the benchmark for autonomous functionality, graphics, user friendliness and infotainment. The Virtual Cockpit is a virtual masterpiece. UX really helps sell this car.
BMW 5-Series ($82,360)
From wireless Apple CarPlay to automated perpendicular parking, the 5-Series does everything we loved about the 2016 winner 7-Series – and more – but for less money.
Buick Enclave Avenir ($59,435)
Minimalist in lack of complexity, with lightning quick phone pairing, superior navigation with real-time traffic updates and easy operation. Six USBs, a pair for each row.
Cadillac CTS V-Series ($103,260)
Disappointment. Crazy money for a car that lacks driver-assistance technology available in Hyundai Elantras. Touchscreen accuracy problematic. Super Cruise, where are you?
Chevrolet Bolt EV ($43,905)
Sci-fi startup sequence and top-shelf displays provide key information to limit range anxiety, but lack of on-board navigation and ADAS features on our tester knocked it out of contention.