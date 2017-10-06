Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio Quadrifoglio sets a new class speed record by lapping the 12.9-mile (20.8-km) Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany in just 7 minutes, 51.7 seconds.

This new time is eight seconds faster than the previous production-SUV record and was set by Italian test driver Fabio Francia, who earlier set the fastest time at the track for 4-door sedans in an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio at 7 minutes, 32 seconds.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo’s first production SUV, combines lightweight with premium materials, such as a carbon-fiber driveshaft, to deliver segment-leading torsional rigidity, direct steering and 50/50 weight distribution, the automaker says.

The range-topping model is powered by an all-aluminum, direct-injected 2.9L 24-valve twin-turbo intercooled 90-degree V-6 delivering 510 hp and 443 lb.-ft. (600 Nm) of torque, coupled with an all-wheel-drive system through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV features a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode, torque vectoring differential, Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension and cylinder deactivation to maximize fuel efficiency.

A number of ultra-high performance options will be available when the car comes to market in 2018, including lightweight, carbon-fiber-shell Sparco racing seats and a Brembo carbon-ceramic material brake system.