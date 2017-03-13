Honda U.K. Mfg. faces a record number of applications for its apprenticeship program.

The Swindon-based factory, Honda’s global production hub for the new Civic, is midway through recruiting new apprentices who will join the automaker’s Toolmaking Trailblazer Apprenticeship program in September.

The 4-year program consists of on-the-job training and class-based learning.

The apprenticeship program this year attracted the most applications since its introduction in 1999. More than 170 apprentices successfully have completed the program.

Jason Smith, manufacturing director-Honda U.K., says the September toolmaking apprenticeship program will train tool-and-die maintenance technicians responsible for the specialist tooling in use throughout the Swindon facility.

“It is brilliant to see such a high number of applications,” Smith says. “These candidates will be joining extremely rewarding programs at a very exciting time for Honda.”