The 4-year program comprising on-the-job training and class-based learning this year attracted the most applications since its introduction in 1999. It has produced more than 170 apprentices since then.
The Swindon-based factory, Honda’s global production hub for the new Civic, is midway through recruiting new apprentices who will join the automaker’s Toolmaking Trailblazer Apprenticeship program in September.
Jason Smith, manufacturing director-Honda U.K., says the September toolmaking apprenticeship program will train tool-and-die maintenance technicians responsible for the specialist tooling in use throughout the Swindon facility.
“It is brilliant to see such a high number of applications,” Smith says. “These candidates will be joining extremely rewarding programs at a very exciting time for Honda.”