FRANKFURT, Germany – Audi reveals how recent advances in artificial intelligence are shaping its vision for the car of tomorrow with the introduction of two hi-tech mobility concepts, the ElAIne and AIcon.

Made public here on the eve of the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, the electric-powered ElAIne SUV and AIcon sedan showcase a raft of technologies being developed by Audi for inclusion on upcoming production models while providing clues to how future driverless cars may look.

Styled in-house at Audi’s main design studio in Ingolstadt, the two new concepts are described as the most advanced ever undertaken by the German automaker with assistant systems that draw on artificial intelligence, autonomous-driving functions, machine learning and car-to-x communication technology to provide them with self-driving ability and the ability to network with both infrastructure and other road users.

Audi says the ability of artificial intelligence to learn and adapt to new driving situations will fundamentally change how cars are used and perceived. “The car will become more and more a third living space alongside our home and workplaces. Artificial intelligence will relieve strain and offer new possibilities to use the time spent in the car,” it says.

The ElAIne has been conceived to show how artificial-intelligence technology will influence the next generation of Audi models with Level 4 autonomous-driving function. It supports remote parking, allowing the driver to step out and command the vehicle to park itself in a multi-story garage or position itself in parking bays for the recharging of its battery.

The AIcon looks farther into the future with an interior devoid of a traditional cockpit, steering wheel and pedals for a luxurious lounge-like environment offering the latest in digital infotainment and communication solutions. It incorporates Level 5 autonomous-driving technology that Audi says will dramatically reduce road accidents in the future.

Stylistically, the ElAIne builds on the look of the e-tron Sportback concept revealed at the Shanghai auto show in China and provides the best hints yet to Audi’s second-series EV due out in 2019. At 192.9 ins. (4,900 mm) in length, 78.0 ins. (1,981 mm) in width and 60.2 ins. (1,529 mm) in width, it is 9.3 ins. (236 mm) longer, 3.4 ins. (86 mm) wider and 5.1 ins. (130 mm) lower than the recently introduced second-generation Q5. At 115.4 ins. (2,931 mm), its wheelbase is 4.3 ins. (109 mm) longer than that of Audi’s popular midrange SUV.

Power for the ElAIne comes from a production-based electric driveline Audi says will be used by future zero-emissions models. It uses three electric motors, one mounted within the front axle and two at the rear. Together they provide all-wheel-drive capability via an electronic quattro system with a torque vectoring function for each individual wheel.

The trio of electric motors deliver a combined 429 hp of power, with a so-called boost function allowing momentary bursts of up to 496 hp. Hinting at the acceleration potential of Audi’s second electric-powered production model, the ElAIne is claimed to sprint from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.5 seconds. A large 95-kWh lithium-ion battery is said to provide it with an overall range of up to 311 miles (501 km).

There are two options for charging: a socket-based fast-charging function and inductive via Audi’s wireless charging system.

Setting the ElAIne apart from the earlier Shanghai concept car is a series of autonomous-driving functions and driver-assistant systems that are being developed for use in upcoming Audi production models. Included is a so-called highway pilot. It is an extension of the traffic-jam pilot to be made available on the new A8 in selected markets, allowing hands-off driving at speeds from 37-81 mph (60-130 km/h).