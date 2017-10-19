INGOLSTADT, Germany – The second-generation Audi A7 is unveiled ahead of the new luxury-class liftback’s public premiere at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show in late November.

The new Audi is planned to reach North American dealers by mid-2018. It sports a sharp new exterior design, a 48V electrical system, new drivetrains with mild-hybrid properties for added fuel savings as well as a steel and aluminum body structure, a reworked chassis featuring 4-wheel steering and numerous digital interior functions as part of a complete engineering overhaul. Competitors include the BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo and Mercedes-Benz CLS.

Along with the latest A8, the ’18-model-year A7 represents somewhat of a new beginning for Audi following the reputation-shredding consequences of parent company Volkswagen’s Dieselgate affair. Initially approved for production in 2014 by Audi boss Rupert Stadler, the new car has suffered a complicated start to life with development completed under three different R&D chiefs: Ulrich Hackenberg, Stefan Knirsch and Peter Mertens.

As with its larger upper-luxury-sedan sibling, though, Audi is adamant the A7 sets new class standards, most notably in refinement, which it says results in outstanding long-distance cruise traits. However, it also is touting the new liftback’s digital interior as being central to its appeal. And with just one model planned for production from the outset, the A7 55 TFSI pictured here officially for the first time, it also appears Audi is taking necessary steps to ensure a gradual ramp-up in volume and quality levels are up to scratch during the initial build phase.

Stylistically, the new A7 continues the theme established with the first-generation model launched in 2010, but with tauter surfacing and crisper forms providing it with fresh visual appeal. The 5-door layout remains; the cabin doors once again are frameless, while the large liftgate is hinged from above the rear window to provide unimpeded access to the cargo area.

The front end, dominated by the latest evolution of Audi’s single-frame grille as seen on the recent A8, is highly reminiscent of that which graced the German car maker’s Prologue concept car displayed at the 2014 Los Angeles auto show. It is set within a heavily structured front bumper and is bookmarked by angular headlamps sporting distinctive LED graphics in one of three different designs that taper back within the leading part of the front fenders.

Farther back are pronounced front wheel arches, a relatively shallow 6-window glasshouse, heavy swage lines within the lower sections of the doors and a roofline that slopes heavily toward the rear, all in keeping with the original A7.

At the rear, Audi gives its latest model an active spoiler element. Integrated into the trailing edge of the liftgate, it deploys at speeds above 75 mph (120 km/h) to increase downforce on the rear axle for added high-speed stability. The most dominant styling feature, however, is the full-width taillamp treatment; the two taillamps receive 13 individual elements and are joined by an illuminated light bar that stretches across the rear of the trunklid.

For those seeking a more sporting touch, Audi intends to offer the new A7 with an optional S line styling package from the outset of U.K. sales. It further hones the appearance, with a high-gloss black treatment brought to the grille insert and front air ducts as well as the sills and rear diffuser.

At 195.6 ins. (4,968 mm) in length, 75.1 ins. (1,908 mm) in width and 56.0 ins. (1,422 mm) in height, the new Audi is 0.6 in. (15 mm) shorter, a scant 0.1 in. (2.5 mm) wider and a similar 0.1 in. higher than the first-generation A7 introduced in 2010.

Based on the latest evolution of Audi’s MLB platform, it also adopts a 0.5-in. (13-mm) longer wheelbase than its predecessor at 115.1 ins. (2,924 mm).