Detroit – Autonomous technology is designed to make transportation easier; however, some consumers find it troublesome, which could possibly affect their willingness to give up driving control.

The only category to worsen in this year’s J.D. Power Initial Quality Study is features, controls and displays. Consumers report they are experiencing worsening issues with adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, collision-avoidance/alert systems and blind spot warning.

OEMs and suppliers are concerned because many of these features comprise some of the building blocks of autonomous vehicles.

“As an industry trying to sell autonomous vehicles, it’s going to be a challenge,” Dave Sargent, vice president-global automotive at J.D. Power tells the Automotive Press Association here.

Sargent believes the Initial Quality Study continues to demonstrate the critical importance of OEMs responding to consumer feedback regarding vehicle quality.

“Any OEM that stands still will quickly start to fall behind,” he says.