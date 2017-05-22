Time and space.

Those are the guiding principles shaping automotive interiors in the first wave of autonomous vehicles planned for early in the next decade.

As cars become fully capable of piloting themselves, commuters will be freed up to do whatever they want whenever they want. Exactly what that will be and how best to enable it inside a moving vehicle is a puzzle the industry is working feverishly to solve.

It won’t be easy, and it’s unlikely to be a single solution that emerges, top automotive designers tell WardsAuto. Right now, on the drawing board in studios around the world are vehicles featuring a wide range of styling, seating configurations, capability and price points, and that eclectic mix is exactly what the market is likely to demand sometime in the next decade.