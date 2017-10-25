MUNICH, Germany – BMW reveals the definitive production version of its new X2 compact CUV ahead of deliveries to a North American market where it will compete against rivals such as the Audi Q2, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volkswagen T-Roc.

The introduction of the X2, set to make its public premiere at the Los Angeles auto show at the end of November, bolsters BMW’s dedicated CUV lineup to no fewer than six models, with a seventh, the range-topping X7 previewed by the Concept X7 at September’s Frankfurt auto show, due out this time next year.

As with the second-generation X1, the new X2 is based on BMW’s UKL platform – the same structure used beneath the 2-Series ActiveTourer and 2-Series GranTourer and the current range of Mini models; it also will underpin next year’s all-new third-generation 1-Series hatchback.

Designed for younger customers than BMW’s existing range of CUV models, the X2 boasts exterior styling that is little changed from that revealed by the Concept X2 at last year’s Paris auto show. BMW describes it as a sports activity coupe in an apparent defense of the clear on-road bias reflected in its 7.2-in. (182-mm) ground clearance and claimed drag coefficient of 0.28.

“The BMW X2 fuses the fast-moving forms of a coupe with the robust volumes of an X model,” says Thomas Sycha, head of design-BMW Compact Class. “It was important to us to (unify) these apparently conflicting aspects of the X2.”

Among the new model’s defining styling elements are a fresh interpretation of the German automaker’s signature kidney grille and round fog lamps mounted high within its heavily structured front bumper.

The X2 also sports a short hood, allowing the base of the windshield to sit well forward for added interior space. There is familiar taut surfacing treatment along the flanks, squared-off wheel arches front and rear, a relatively shallow glasshouse by CUV standards, a BMW roundel within the C-pillar recalling a detail from earlier BMW coupe models and a heavily angled tailgate.

Buyers will be able to choose between three different styling lines: Basic, M Sport and M Sport X. The former is fitted with standard 17-in. wheels and black side cladding within the wheel arches, while the latter two come with standard 19-in. wheels and either color-keyed or what BMW describes as Frozen Grey colored cladding. BMW also extends its range of exterior colors for the X2 to include Galvanic Golf metallic and Misano Blue metallic.

With a length, width and height of 171.7 ins. (4,361 mm), 71.7 ins. (1,793 mm) and 60.1 ins. (1,527 mm), respectively, the X2 is 1.9 in. (48 mm) shorter, the same width and 2.7 ins. (69 mm) lower than the second-generation X1, with which it shares its 105.1-in. (2,670-mm) wheelbase and will be produced alongside at BMW’s Regensburg factory in Germany.

The interior of the X2 is largely shared with the X1. Standard features include black-panel instruments and multifunction steering wheel, though buyers will have to fork out extra for the optional 8.8-in. (22-cm) touch-sensitive iDrive display and head-up display unit.

With its engines mounted transversely, the X2 is claimed to accommodate up to five adults, although the rear seat is configured in a 40:20:40 layout. Nominal cargo-space capacity is put at 16.6 cu.-ft. (470 L), some 1.2 cu.-ft. (34 L) less than the X1, which has a longer rear overhang.

The initial North American X2 lineup will support two models in the form of the front-wheel-drive X2 sDrive28i and all-wheel-drive X2 xDrive28i. Both run a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cyl. gasoline engine with 228 hp and 258-lb.-ft. (350 Nm) of torque.

Other markets, including Germany, will receive a milder version of BMW’s 2.0L turbo-4 gasoline engine with 192 hp and 206-lb.-ft. (279 Nm) in the front-wheel-drive X2 sDrive20i, as well as a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cyl. diesel delivering a similar 192 hp and 295 lb.-ft. (400 Nm) in the all-wheel-drive X2 xDrive20d and a gutsier 228 hp and 332 lb.-ft. (450 Nm) in the all-wheel-drive X2 xDrive25d.

The front-wheel-drive gasoline model comes standard with a 7-speed DCT, a unit planned to be made available on various Mini models from early 2018. Alternatively, the all-wheel-drive diesels receive an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard, albeit with differing ratios.

Performance figures relating to the U.S.-specification X2 models are yet to be made available.

The performance leader among the domestic German market models is the X2 xDrive25d, which boasts an official 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 147 mph (237 km/h). Despite running all-wheel-drive, the X2 xDrive20d achieves a combined-cycle 51.1 mpg (4.6 L/100 km).

Other models and engines will bolster the X2 lineup shortly after its arrival. They include the front-wheel-drive X2 sDrive18i and X2 sDrive18d as well as the all-wheel-drive X2 xDrive20i and X2 xDrive18d.