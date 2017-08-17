MONTEREY, CA – BMW previews its third-generation Z4 with the unveiling of a racy new concept version of the upcoming 2-seater called the Concept Z4 at the Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance of America here.

Boasting an all-new look, contemporary underpinnings and revised drive lines, the new roadster has been developed in a joint engineering program alongside the new Toyota Supra. The two cars share a common platform, suspension and driveline but have been conceived to appeal to differing buyers, with the latter set to be offered exclusively in coupe form so as not to compete directly with the BMW Z4.

The unveiling of the Concept Z4 comes more than six months before BMW plans to unveil the production version of the new Z4 at the Geneva auto show in 2018, with North American sales launching during the second half of next year.

While some of its more flamboyant design flourishes are to be toned down before the Z4 reaches showrooms, the overall styling and detailing of the concept is claimed to be very close to the production version.

“It expresses the new BMW design language from all perspective and in all details,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice president-BMW Group Design. “From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power.”

It is bigger, too, with a longer wheelbase and wider tracks adding greater confidence to its appearance. Van Hooydonk says his design team rethought the proportions in a bid to provide the new car with a more focused look. “A shorter bonnet and crisp overhangs ensure the driver sits closer to the center of the car than in previous BMW roasters,” he says, adding, “The outline of the car follows a distinct wedge shape.”

The new approach signals BMW’s determination to move the new Z4, codenamed G29, further upmarket. At various stages during its development BMW board members considered renaming it. However, the German automaker’s naming system groups even numbers among its coupes and cabriolets, so the long-discussed Z5 name never was seriously considered.

“We would have had to call it the Z6. And while there has been a move upmarket, it’s not quite big enough to warrant that name. In the end, we settled on the retaining the Z4 name,” a BMW source tells WardsAuto.

Up front, the Concept Z4 features yet another interpretation of BMW’s signature kidney grille – the third in less than a year after that of the Concept X2 and Concept 8-Series. In place of the customary vertical bars, the insides of the low-set kidney grille feature a new mesh treatment van Hooydonk says was inspired by the functional treatment used on early BMW roadsters, including the iconic 328 Mille Miglia.

Bookmarking the new-look grille are large headlamps housing separate vertically stacked LED corona lamps for the daytime running lamps and main beams. The indicator units point diagonally toward the kidney grille from above. The long hood, meanwhile, retains the clamshell design of previous Z4 models. On the concept, it features two longitudinal vents to accentuate its length.