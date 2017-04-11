NEW YORK – Buick unveils the first model to get its new top-of-the-line Avenir treatment in the revamped Enclave CUV, debuting here on the eve the media opening for the New York International Auto Show.

Unlike the GMC Acadia that shares the Enclave’s platform and lost its third-row seats in its latest redo, the new Buick remains a 7-passenger vehicle, part of General Motors’ strategy to differentiate the two brands.

Due this fall, the Enclave Avenir is powered by a revamped 3.6L V-6 engine boasting 302 hp and 260 lb.-ft. (353 Nm) of torque and mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. It is available with all-wheel drive. Stop/start technology is standard.

Towing capacity has been hiked by 500 lbs. (227 kg) to 5,000 lbs. (2,268 kg) with the new model.

Officials say cargo room is increased 27% behind the rear seats, partly due to a deeper well below the floor made possible by the revised 5-link suspension. Although lightweighting wasn’t a priority, mass was reduced by 350 lbs. (159 kg) in the new model.

Inside the Avenir features exclusive trim, colors and uniquely stitched leather. The CUV also offers a top-of-the-line intelligent twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system, exclusive wheels, LED lighting, a sport driving mode and technology such as adaptive cruise control and emergency braking.

It’s easy to see why Buick settled on the Enclave as the first model to get its Avenir treatment. Some 90% of current buyers already select one of the two top trims offered, so giving them another step up is as closed to a marketing no-brainer as it comes.

GM North America President Alan Batey says Avenir, which is French for “future,” should do for Buick what Denali has done for GMC, meaning healthy double-digit take rates are likely on many models.

“The success we had with the Denali showed us there was a big opportunity,” he says. “Denali has been an absolute rock star for us.

“(And) 90% of (Enclave) customers were taking the top trim levels, so we knew there was more reach there (for Buick too).”

Although Enclave is first with the Avenir treatment, Batey says it won’t take long bring the trim line to additional Buicks.

“You’ll start to see that progressively now; we’ll start to roll Avenir models out across our lineup,” he says. “You’ll see them moving quite quickly, over the next 18 months to two years.”

Duncan Aldred, vice president-Global Buick, says the brand will have the youngest lineup in the industry at 21 months, once it completes launches planned for 2017.

“As we went into this year, we had one of the oldest lineups of CUVs in the industry,” Batey notes. “And now we’re revitalizing our lineup across all of our brands. So obviously, we’re hitting the (market) sweet-spot right now.”

Batey sees no direct competitors for the Enclave Avenir.

“The first generation of this vehicle really created its own segment, and the customers have remained extremely loyal,” he says. “That’s put us in a position where we expect to further expand (with the new Enclave). When we get the vehicle right, we attract people from a lot of places.”

