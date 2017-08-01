The Australasian New Car Assessment Program gives just three stars to the LDV G10 commercial van and people mover, saying the Chinese-built model G10 is the second LDV vehicle tested to offer a below-par level of structural safety and safety specification.

The rating applies to all gasoline and diesel van and people-mover variants sold in Australia and New Zealand from mid-2015, and it comes at a time when Australian sales are increasing.

VFACTS figures show LDV sales rose 91.2% in June to 304 units for a first-half total up 40.7% at 1,103 units.

ANCAP previously tested the van and gave it only two stars.

ANCAP CEO James Goodwin says the G10 rating is a disappointing result for LDV and consumers, with commercial buyers and families being let down in an important segment.

“There were a number of serious concerns with the G10’s structural performance with the driver footwall rupturing and excessive pedal movement,” he says in a statement. “Steering column and dash components were also a potential source of knee injury for the driver and passenger.”

ANCAP says the G10 also lacks important safety features such as head- and chest-protecting side airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners that consumers today expect to be as standard, particularly in a vehicle that can carry up to nine passengers.

“The safety standards of passenger and commercial vans remains well below those offered in other segments with 67% of vans rated by ANCAP holding a rating of four stars or less, so we urge all brands to ensure an emphasis on safety carries across all market segments,” Goodwin says.

ANCAP gave the G10 a score of 24.49 out of 37.